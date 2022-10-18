Gov. Hochul announces $15.6 million child care investment at SUNY and CUNY schools

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, a $15.6 million state investment to expand child care access at the State University and City University of New York (SUNY and CUNY).
The funding includes $10.8 million to address child care deserts across SUNY campus and $4.8 million to provide additional child care services on CUNY campuses. This is the second phase of an initiative to ensure that students, faculty and staff on all SUNY and CUNY campuses have access to child care.
"Expanding high-quality, affordable child care options is an essential piece of creating a more equitable and accessible higher education system for New Yorkers. My administration remains committed to ensuring all parents have access to quality child care, and this funding is a critical step toward ensuring parents have the support they need to pursue a quality education and build a better future for themselves and their families," Hochul said.
$7.6 million will be for campuses with the most need and $4.5 million in funding will go towards the training of child care professionals.
During the 2021-2022 school year, SUNY served 650 student-parents with about 4,500 child care spots across all 46 campuses, that already have a child care center onsite. With the additional centers, another 350 spots will become available.
"Lack of access to child care should never limit potential students from receiving higher education. A college degree is the surest way toward financial prosperity, and we must make certain that all New Yorkers, especially single parents and low income families, are able to further their education and careers. I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing access to child care and I look forward to building off this success in the coming year," Assembly member, Deborah J. Glick said.
At some of the state campuses, about 80% of students with children reported that they had trouble meeting their child care needs. The new expansion will help fill the gaps where child care is needed and allow student-parents to succeed in their education.