Gov. Hochul announces $150 million workforce grant

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today, a $150 million workforce development grant program.
$115 million will go to the Pay for Performance Grant Program and $35 million will go to the Workforce Development Capital Grant Program. Both are designed to meet the workforce needs of the state, increase training providers, and fill jobs.
"With this $150 million investment in the state's workforce, we are standing by our commitment to making New York the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation. I announced the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development in my State of the State address to ensure that New York is building its workforce from all sides - both by attracting high-growth companies to our state and developing top-tier talent to fill the jobs they bring. Thanks to this investment, we are helping to fill critical roles all over the state and preparing New York job seekers for careers of the future," Hochul said.
Hochul first proposed the new program back in April, to better meet the needs of the industry and create career opportunities. The goal is to encourage new economic opportunities for unemployed, underemployed and underrepresented workers, while meeting the needs of businesses.