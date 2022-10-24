Gov. Hochul announces $30 million "Teacher Residency Program"

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, the start of a new teacher residency program, through the New York State Department of Labor.
“The Empire State Teacher Residency Program” will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective, K-12 teachers at the graduate-level.
The program will provide $30 million in funding to subsidize master's degree or teaching certification programs for qualified candidates and focus on specific areas that are in desperate need and facing shortages.
"With the tremendous responsibility of inspiring and shaping the minds of younger generations, New York's teachers deserve to be set up for success. This investment will ensure new teachers have the mentorship and support to adapt to a challenging and ever-changing field. New Yorkers deserve the best education, and our teachers are essential in providing that," Gov. Hochul said.
Funded programs will include the State University of New York (SUNY), the City University of New York (CUNY), private colleges partnering with public school districts and BOCES, which will provide reduced or free tuition for teaching candidates, resident wages and fringe as well as stipends for living expenses.