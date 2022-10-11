Gov. Hochul announces $4.2 million project to improve Saratoga Spa State Park

ALBANY. N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, the beginning of construction on a $4.2 million re-development of Roosevelt Drive within Saratoga Spa State Park.
The project will improve transportation safety by adding pedestrian and bicycling pathways. The roadway will be moved away from the classical arcades, allowing room for a large patio to be used as a gathering place.
The project will also create expanded parking as well as new electric vehicle charging stations. New storm water management features will also be added. They will help protect water quality, stabilize water temperature and improve brook trout habitation in Geyser Creek.
The Park of the Arts initiative envisions Saratoga Spa State Park as a global tourist destination, through the reuse of National Historic Landmark structures, set on 2,400 acres.
Funding for the project came from New York Works capital funding as well as $1.2 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.