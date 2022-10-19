Gov. Hochul announces $55 million waste-water improvement project in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, the start of construction on a $55 million waste-water improvement project at the Bird Island Waste-water Treatment Facility, in Buffalo.
The money being invested is part of the Buffalo Sewer Authority’s plan to reduce pollution that enters the Niagara River. The investment will also help to bring outdated infrastructure into compliance with current standards. It will also increase the facilities capacity to handle large amounts of rain fall. The project will ensure cleaner water for all residents.
"Together in strong partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, New York State is putting an end to decades of disinvestment in critical water infrastructure that has been left to fall into disrepair. This $55 million project will be crucial to safeguarding our public and environmental health, and is the latest investment in our nation-leading efforts to modernize New York's water infrastructure. My administration is committed to maximizing New York State's unprecedented clean water investments and the historic funding in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help protect our precious water resources, and provide a healthy environment for our families, businesses and communities to thrive," Hochul said.
The environmental Facilities Corporation and the Department of Environmental Conservation have given more than $900 million in grants to improve clean water infrastructure in the past year. They are one of the largest funds in the nation, having provided over $33 billion to New York municipalities for clean water projects, since 1990.
Hochul’s budget included another $500 million in funding for clean water, bringing the states total investment to $4.5 billion, since 2017.