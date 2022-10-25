Gov. Hochul announces applications are now being accepted for the Capital Costs Tax Credit Program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, applications can now be submitted by small businesses that have completed the process to be eligible for the Capital Costs Tax Credit Program.
The program supports companies that had to spend money to meet emergency orders and regulations or that increased public safety due to the pandemic.
"When the pandemic devastated the bottom line of most small businesses across New York State, I pledged to lend them a helping hand from day one. This tax credit will be a crucial lifeline to New York small businesses - the backbone of our state's economy - and I encourage all who are interested to apply for this much-needed aid," Hochul said.
The program was part of Hochul's budget to help support small businesses affected by the pandemic. Eligible COVID-19-related costs include, but are not limited to:
- cleaning supplies to protect against COVID-19 transmission
- Costs associated with social distancing
- HVAC equipment costs
- Expenses related to outdoor activity and space expansions
- Machinery and equipment added to transition to contactless sales
The tax credits will cover 50% of eligible costs, up to $50,000, for a maximum tax credit of $25,000, however, credits will only be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until funds run out.
Eligible businesses must have at least one New York State location, have a maximum of 100 employees, $2.5 million or less of total income received in 2021 and at least $2,000 in allowable costs between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022.
Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2023. To learn more, click here.