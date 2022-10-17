Gov. Hochul announces funding for emergency management agencies

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday, $7.6 million in federal funding awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York State for support in disaster response.
This funding assists efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.
"We are laser focused on strengthening the state's emergency planning and response capabilities to help ensure that New York is ready if disaster strikes. County emergency managers need our utmost support, and this funding will support training efforts and allow agencies to access the necessary resources to respond to any type of disaster in their community," Hochul said.
To receive funding, counties must come up with projects or initiatives that strengthen their ability to address potential hazards. Projects may focus on logistics and distribution planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and communications.
The amount awarded to Oneida County was $93,567, Herkimer received $29,328. The funding was administered on behalf of FEMA.