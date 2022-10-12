Gov. Hochul announces Second round of Abortion Provider Support Funds

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, $13.4 million awarded in the second round of the Abortion Provider Support Fund.
The fund will support 37 providers, covering 64 clinical sites. The second round of funding builds on Hochul’s commitment to ensure safe abortion access, by expanding eligibility to include, family planning providers that were not awarded funding during phase one, other licensed healthcare providers and independent clinics will also receive support.
"New York State is committed to protecting reproductive rights, and as other states wage a war on abortion access we will continue to be a safe harbor. To ensure access to reproductive health care, we must provide the resources and support providers need. I will not stand by and allow women to be subjected to government-mandated pregnancies." Gov. Hochul said.
Of the second phase of recipients, 20 are hospitals, 27 are in high priority regions where out of state residents are expected to seek services, including New York City and Western New York.
Hochul announced the beginning of the $25 million Abortion Provider Support Fund back in May, in anticipation of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Immediately following the Supreme Court’s decision, Hochul launched a paid public education campaign to ensure abortion remains safe, legal and accessible in NY.
In June, Hochul signed a 6 bill package, passed by the Legislature to further protect abortion rights. The legislation took action to address a number of legal concerns, including the establishment of a cause of action for unlawful interference with protected rights and the inclusion of abortion providers and patients in the Address Confidentiality Program. The measure also stops misconduct charges against healthcare practitioners for providing reproductive services to patients who reside in states where, such services are illegal and disallow medical malpractice insurance companies from taking adverse action against an abortion provider who provides legal care.
The first step to enshrine abortion rights into the New York State Constitution was also passed.