Gov. Hochul awards over $13 million to help farmers minimize environmental impact

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Hochul announced Tuesday, over $13 million has been awarded to protect clean water across the state and help farmers minimize the impacts of climate change.
The funding supports agricultural water quality projects which benefit 50 farms, enhances water quality in priority watersheds while protecting the environment. The funding is part of the State’s Agricultural Nonprofit Source Abatement and Control program.
"New York State is leading the nation in the fight against climate change, and this $13 million in funding is the latest bold investment as part of our ambitious effort to create a greener New York for all. My administration is committed to helping local communities across the state be better-prepared for the future by preserving their watersheds and environments. These projects will protect New York's waterways and farmland by encouraging sustainable, cost-effective environmental management programs on farms," Hochul said.
The projects have been given to 24 counties, on behalf of farms, who will support the implementation of systems to keep potential pollutants from entering waterways.
Measures being taken include, installing vegetative buffers along streams, planting cover crops and enhancing nutrient management.
Central New York received just over $3 million to work with 14 farms and the Mohawk Valley received almost $1.5 million to work with 3 farms.
"Farmers take great care of the land, and, working in partnership with county Soil and Water Conservation Districts across the state, they are committed to farming in a way that reduces their environmental footprint and protects our natural resources. Programs like this help New York State continue to lead the U.S. in combating climate change and ensuring a healthy, thriving environment for all," State Agriculture Commissioner, Richard Ball said.
The program is part of a much larger effort aimed at helping farmers achieve increased levels of environmental control and more efficient farming systems.