Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Governor Hochul announces Child Poverty Reduction Council

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the launch of the Child Poverty reduction Advisory Council, which will develop a plan to cut child poverty in half, over the next decade.

Hundreads of thousands of children are living in poverty throughout the state. More than 15% or 1 in 5 children.

"Alleviating poverty for all New Yorkers - especially our youngest - is a key priority for my administration. This talented and diverse group of policy experts, service providers, advocates, and community members will examine both proven strategies and new approaches to further this goal and address the broad and systemic inequities that perpetuate cycles of poverty in communities throughout New York State," Gov. Hochul said.

The council is developing evidence based recommendations for reducing child poverty in New York State. They will conduct data analysis, create a timeline with annual benchmarks, determine effective metrics for measuring the state’s progress reducing child poverty.

The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13. At 10 a.m. at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. The meeting is open to the public.

