Governor Hochul buckling down on telemarketing calls

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday buckling down on telemarketing calls.
The new law requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company's do-not-call list at the beginning of their conversations. This is an attempt on the governor's part to help prevent individuals from getting those unwanted calls.
"We are dialing up our efforts to give New Yorkers a break from unsolicited telemarketing calls. For too long, New Yorkers have dealt with these nuisance calls, not knowing they can avoid these interactions by being added to a telemarketer's do-not-call list. This new legislation will protect New Yorkers from receiving frustrating, unwanted calls by better providing information on do-not-call lists," Hochul said.
Under current law, telemarketers are required to let people know they can be added to their company's do-not-call list however, those people usually hang up before the list has been mentioned, which means they will receive continuous calls. By giving individuals the do-not-call list information at the very beginning of the call, they should be able to get put on that list right away.
"Since the frequency of nuisance calls continues to rise, we are going further to safeguard New Yorkers from continuous unwanted calls. For too long telemarketers have taken advantage of the opportunity to bury no-call list sign-up options at the end of scripts; that stops now. I am grateful for the partnership of Assembly member Paulin and the support of Governor Hochul as we deliver meaningful protections to New York Residents," State Senator, Jeremy Cooney said.