Governor Hochul declares state disaster emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak

Albany, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued an Executive Order declaring a State Disaster Emergency in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak on Friday night.
The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
"After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak," Governor Hochul said.
"More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It's especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That's why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak."
Click here to read the entire executive order.
For more information about monkeypox, including case counts by county, treatment, and care, visit: health.ny.gov/monkeypox.