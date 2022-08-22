Governor Hochul outlines new Covid-19, Monkeypox guidelines ahead of school year

Governor Kathy Hochul, alongside New York’s Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, spoke on Monday to discuss the new Covid-19 guidelines and the future of Monkeypox in schools as kids are getting set to return to the classroom in the coming weeks.
On the Covid front, the state is easing its rules. Students will no longer be required to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with the virus. Additionally, no masks are required at this point.
As for Monkeypox, New York is changing its vaccination plan. The new plan is to administer lower dosages in an effort to give a shot to more people. Schools are not expected to be a major source of transmission.
“Our primary responsibility is to protect the health of our children, Governor Hochul said. “I want parents to know that as governor, I share that responsibility… so I am grateful this year we have a different scenario.”
No Monkeypox cases have been reported locally, and we will keep in contact with the State Health Department on the issue.