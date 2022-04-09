 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 1225.2 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1227.4 feet on 12/31/1990.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Sat 10 am: 1227.4
Forecast:
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.1
Sun 2 am 1226.8
Sun 8 am 1226.3
Sun 2 pm 1226.0
Sun 8 pm 1225.8
Mon 2 am 1225.7
Mon 8 am 1225.6
Mon 2 pm 1225.5
Mon 8 pm 1225.4
Tue 2 am 1225.3
Tue 8 am 1225.2

&&

Governor Hochul signs $220B budget, boosted by federal aid, surplus

Late Budget New York Hochul

In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks about the state budget during a news conference, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday signed a $220 billion state budget that’s expected to rely on an influx of federal funds and higher-than-expected tax revenues.

The bill signing comes over a week past the original April 1 deadline. Disagreements over policy issues held up passage of the spending plan, which was also used to tackle issues expected to resonate with voters during an election year.

State lawmakers had debated into the early morning hours over the one-year budget that is set to boost pay for health care and home care workers, shave 16 cents off the cost of a gallon of gas through December and help New Yorkers with unpaid rent and utility bills.

