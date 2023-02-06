Governor Hochul's Executive Budget to aid Micron

NEW YORK -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced, details from her Executive Budget to grow jobs and boost the economy in Central New York, including Micron among others.
The budget includes an investment to increase housing supply and expand economic opportunity and innovation in the region, which includes $45 million given to GO SEMI: Governor's Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management and Integration, which will provide administrative and operational support to Micron.
"These investments are building on our momentum to make Syracuse and Central New York more prosperous, more affordable, and more livable. With new, deeper commitments to housing, education, and economic development, our budget will build on Micron's investment to create opportunity for even more New Yorkers, and I look forward to working with local leaders to make this vision for Central New York a reality," Hochul said.
GO SEMI will also lead and centralize efforts to implement the Micron project, develop and advance policies, coordinate workforce development and community investments, lead workforce efforts and support development.