...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Governor: 'Unhealthy' Air Quality Alert; Cell Phone Alerts; N95-Style Masks Available

  • Updated
  • 0
Air Quality

AP

STATE OF NEW YORK (WKTV) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that the air quality index levels forecast for the state is "unhealthy" due to Canadian wildfires. 

If air quality reaches the "very unhealthy" level, emergency cell phone alerts will warn New Yorkers of the change. 

In addition, N95-style masks are available to the public statewide, including here in Oneida County. 

According to a release, "Forecasts for Tuesday show smoke slowly clearing out of the state."

Cellphone alerts will be transmitted via the Wireless Emergency Alert system, managed by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

For those looking for a facemask locally, you're asked to call the Oneida County Health Clinic at 315-798-5747.

Those looking for more on the NYS Air Quality forecast, click here

Also, the weather team at NEWSChannel 2 will have the latest weather conditions here.  

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

