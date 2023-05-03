Grand opening of new Slocum-Dickson campus

Slocum-Dickson Medical Group celebrated the grand opening of its new campus in Utica today.
The event started with a ribbon cutting, followed by a tour inside the brand new building which was built to provide more space for new physicians and services, as well as cutting edge technology vital for modern day medical care.
Dr. Alexander Harris, President of Slocum-Dickson stated "We put a lot of work into it, and it is now the state of the art medical facility that houses a lot of women's and children's services as well as our dermatology department. It allowed us to expand our radiology services and we now have a brand new state-of-the-art MRI, PET/CT Scanner, and this building is home to a new medical spa and wellness institute as well."
The process took about two years with planning and construction, and now much of the technology housed at the campus is currently the "latest and greatest in the area" according to a staff member. Some of the new instruments include a GE Discovery IQ PET/CT Scanner and a GE Pioneer 3T MRI.
Dr. Harris said their ultimate goal is to provide the best medicine possible for the local community.