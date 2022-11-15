Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday

ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings.
The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
Famous Chef, Robert Irvine, recently visited the location with his “Restaurant Impossible" crew. The chef helped to transform this takeout business into a sit-down restaurant.
“We plan on growing each year and helping as many people as we can. We provide a simple way to eat well,” Owner, Brian Donovan said.
In 2020 three friends came together to discuss putting a business in Rome. They decided on Franca’s Wine Room. Which then opened in March of 2022, after several months of dealing with the pandemic and all it's challenges.
The Wine Room features affordable wines by the glass or bottle, a cellar selection of high-grade wines sold only by the bottle, craft beers from local and regional craft breweries, as well as a variety of food selections.
They also feature live music every week, with performances every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, equipped with outdoor seating. Exclusive Wine tastings are offered every Thursday evening
The Balanced Chef is located at 242 West Dominick Street and Franca’s Wine Room is located at 260 West Dominick Street.
The ribbon cutting will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. The Balanced Chef and Franca’s Wine Room, will receive the First Dollar of Profit awards from John Calabrese, Chairman of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, during the ceremony.