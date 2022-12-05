Grant applications accepted soon for community organizations in the Adirondack region

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Grant applications will be accepted starting Dec. 19, from community organizations to the Adirondack Foundation's Generous Acts program, for support with activities.
To qualify for the grant, organizations must help the community with basic needs, education, economic development and civic engagement in the Adirondack region.
The program is funded by hundreds of donors from across the region who want to help the foundation's response efforts to community needs.
“We’re amazed that the collective generosity of our Adirondack neighbors enabled us to hand out almost $1 million in Generous Acts grants last year. With inflation and increased household costs affecting so many families this year, we’re hoping we can do the same for grantee organizations asking for support in this upcoming grant round. Thoughtful giving now will bring about ample Generous Acts grant making in the months ahead to meet the needs of the region,” President and CEO of the Adirondack Foundation, Cali Brooks said.
Since the program first started they have awarded over $2.4 million in grants. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1. For more information on how to apply, you can visit their website.