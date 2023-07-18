Grant Helps Organization Fund 'Meal-Enhancing Equipment'

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Valley Health Services in Herkimer has received a $7,500 grant from the Wesley and Marion Small Fund of The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
This grant will help support the purchase of a Camduction Complete Heat System.
This heating system is designed to retain the temperature of foods served bedside in the healthcare facility. The unit maintains the quality and safety of the meals.
Bryan Ehlinger, administrator of VHS said, "On behalf of our residents, we are very thankful for the meal-enhancing equipment we are able to acquire."
Valley Health services is a corporate affiliated member of Bassett Healthcare Network. VHS has been a healthcare provider in Herkimer for almost 40 years and offers long-term care and rehabilitation services.