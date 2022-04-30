NEW HARTFORD, NY - Hundreds of people gathered in New Hartford Saturday morning for the first ever Grateful for Graham 5k run and walk.
Graham Robertello is an adorable 2 year-old little boy that was born with a rare genetic disorder called epidermolysis bullosa or EB. The rare condition causes his skin to blister or sheer off at the slightest touch.
The event took place at the Rayhill Memorial Trail located near the BOCES on Middle Settlement Road. Participants included not only the 2-legged variety, but a few 4-legged ones as well.
Carl Robertello, Graham’s father, says there’s so little that’s known about the disease.
“How can we change that? How can we bring awareness to the cruelty of the diagnosis? I think the most important thing is to bring that awareness, and the love of this area to take part in this event, and to want to be part of the effort to find a cure, is awesome”.
Currently there is no FDA approved treatment for EB.
All proceeds raised from the Grateful for Graham 5k run and walk will go directly to the EB Research Partnership to help find a cure and treatment for the disease.