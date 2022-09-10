Griffiss hosts Civil Air Patrol training

ROME, NY – The Civil Air Patrol, best known for its search and rescue efforts, as well as its disaster relief efforts, held a statewide training exercise at Griffiss International Airport Saturday.
The mock exercise involved searching for a downed aircraft somewhere between Rome and Albany.
According to Lt. Col. Ashley Ghiron, Director of Emergency Services, for the NY Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, search and rescue isn’t the only thing they do.
“We have 3 primary missions in Civil Air Patrol, both emergency services, cadet programs where we have an entire core of cadets and there's aeronautical education, where we educate the public about aeronautics”.
The Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. They’ve been in service for the past 80 years and played vital roles in the aftermaths of events like Hurricane Katrina and the September 11th terrorist attacks.