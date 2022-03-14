Griffo proposes to make daylight saving time permanent

Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara are working to make daylight saving time permanent in New York.
Legislation has been introduced to make daylight saving time year-round standard time for the state and New York City. The federal government has to pass and sign the legislation in order for daylight saving to become permanent, so lawmakers have got together to recruit neighboring states on the proposed legislation.
"There is active federal legislation to abolish daylight saving time. I have continued to communicate, collaborate and coordinate with my legislative colleagues in other states regarding this issue and am optimistic that we will ultimately be successful in our efforts to establish daylight saving time as the year-round time in New York and Northeastern United States", said Sen. Griffo.
Sen. Griffo tells NewsChannel 2, research has shown this time period has a positive impact on life and wellbeing.
Sen. Griffo said, "I believe that making daylight saving time permanent would be beneficial for New York and neighboring states, especially when you look at research indicating that such a change would lead to decreases in health issues and traffic accidents while also enhancing public safety and boosting the economy."
Sen. Griffo says the passing of the legislation is time-sensitive because daylight saving happens in the springtime but the focus for the state is on the budget. In the fall the legislature is not in session.