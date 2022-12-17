 Skip to main content
Ground broken on new medical facility

Wynn Hospital in Utica

Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility.

28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.

"We're really excited about what this adds to the future of healthcare in our area. This is a very large private investment and a key part of the future of  the hospital and the development of advanced services, recruitment and overall healthcare" Dr.Kelberman said