Groundbreaking Mars mission comes to an end

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue into Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&