Gunman kills 19 children, 2 adults in Texas grade school

UPDATE: Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults. The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) - The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition.
The superintendent of the Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old gunman killed 18 children and three adults says his heart is broken. Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said Tuesday that Robb Elementary School will be closed and all school activities will be cancelled until further notice. Harrell also said grief counselors would be available starting Wednesday morning.
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night shortly after returning to the White House from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy.
Biden was on Air Force One on Tuesday afternoon when officials said a gunman acting alone killed at least 18 students and a teacher at a Texas elementary school.
He had departed for Asia last week just two days after he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo grocery store.
The back-to-back tragedies served as a sobering reminder of the frequency and brutality of the American epidemic of mass gun violence.