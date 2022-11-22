Half-Moon Orchestra prepares for Christmas concert

WKTV - Mark your calendars for Saturday December 10th at 2:30 pm. That's when you can hear some great music for a great cause.
The Half-Moon Orchestra will be performing "A Christmas Carol Concert" at the James A. Meyer Performing Arts Center in the New Hartford High School. The family friendly concert will feature a number of memorable Christmas classics, and rumor has it, there will even be special appearances by Old Saint Nick himself, and Mr. Humbug, Ebenezer Scrooge.
The Half-Moon Orchestra was started in June with only 6 string players, but it has since grown to 12. The orchestra has had a few performances here and there, but conductor Michael DiMeo says they wanted to do something extra special for the holidays.
"We had the idea of doing a Christmas concert with a full orchestra. These are extra players who have volunteered to be with us that day and it should be a lot of fun. The concert will benefit CABVI, The House of Good Shepherd, United Cerebral Palsy, and the Kelberman Center. Half the profits from the tickets that they sell, will be going to those charities”.
Tickets for the concert are only $5. You can purchase them online at https://www.halfmoonorchestra.com/.
Don't forget. That's 2:30pm Saturday December 10th at the James A. Meyer Performing Arts Center in the New Hartford High School.