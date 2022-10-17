"Halloween Fun Days" in Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. – The Great Swamp Conservancy is hosting ”Halloween Fun Days” Saturday and Sunday.
The event is indoors and non-scary, so if you have little ones this is the perfect place for some festive Halloween fun. There will be themed “rooms” with activities, games, crafts and candy. There Will also be a magician on both days as well as themed food and refreshments at the café.
You can also get your face painted, get a Halloween portrait done and even take a gator ride. And every child who wears a costume will receive a prize
Admission is $4 for children aged 16 and under and $1 for adults. The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.