Hamilton College celebrates 211th commencement

CLINTON, NY - Hamilton College held their 211th commencement ceremonies in Clinton Sunday morning.
Over 500 bachelor degree candidates walked across the stage. Those 500 students represent 41 of the 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, and 14 different countries.
Honorary doctorate degrees were handed out to retired Navy Admiral Michelle Howard, who was the first female four-star admiral and the first woman to be appointed Vice Chief of Naval Operations, and Evan Smith, the host of PBS's "Overheard with Evan Smith".
Smith was a 1987 graduate of Hamilton College