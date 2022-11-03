Hamilton College hosts Russian Experts for Ukrainian War discussion

Clinton, NY – Hamilton College will be continuing its "Common Ground" series this 2022 semester with a program titled "War in Ukraine."
Nov. 15 the public is invited to attend the discussion where former Foreign Minister of Russia, Andrei Kozyrev and University of Rhode Island Professor of Political Science, Nicolai Petro, will discuss the war on Ukraine.
The program begins at 7 p.m. in the college's Kirner-Johnson Building's, Bradford Auditorium, room 125.
Before this program, another Common Ground event will be held at 4 p.m. on the same day in room 127.
A discussion of the killing of George Floyd called “The Other Cop,” will be presented by New York University Professor, Nikhil Pal Singh.
Both events are free and open to the public to attend and participate in discussions.