Hamilton College receives $210,000 in grants for humanities projects

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Hamilton College has received a total of $210,000 as part of nearly $2 million in grants that were distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), aimed at helping humanities projects and organizations across the state.
U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding Friday. The funding will also support advanced research and writing projects by humanities scholars as well as research and learning in other areas of humanities.
“Non-profits and cultural organizations are critical parts of our communities that not only create jobs, but serve the vital purpose of maintaining research and learning in the humanities. This funding will foster important projects in our communities, including an interactive experience at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, renovations for North Country Children’s Museum, research and writing for a book about hip-hop history, and much more. I am proud to deliver another year of this critical federal support to help these organizations and their projects thrive,” U.S. Senator, Chuck Schumer said.
Hamilton College will use $150,000 toward its 'Curatorial Studies: Expanding the Impact of the Humanities through Interdisciplinary and Experiential Partnerships.' The project will develop an interdisciplinary program and minor in curatorial studies. The college will use the remaining $60,000 toward a second project, 'Cornell Capa and the International Center of Photography.' The project includes research and writing for a book on photographer and curator, Cornell Capa and the International Photography Center which he founded in 1974.
The senators said a total of $5,024,586 million was awarded to the state for 30 NEH grants to be distributed. 13 of those grants will be given in Upstate New York.