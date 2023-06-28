 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Hannaford Recalls Veggie Salads, Two Area Stores Impacted

Hannaford Logo

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- Hannaford Supermarkets announced that two Veggie Salads sold in the store are being recalled because of mislabeling. 

The salads that were purchased between June 24 and 27, 2023 are missing the "milk" allergen on the labels. 

The affected salads are:

-4.5 oz. containers of Hannaford Delight Veggie Salad; UPC Code: 04126876416

-14.8 oz. containers of Hannaford Veggie Salad; UPC Code: 04126876772

The impacted local stores are:

Hannaford in Washington Mills, 50 Kellogg Road and Hannaford in Oneonta, 705 State Highway 28.

Hannaford said that there have been no reports of illness or injury. 

"Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product and not eat the product. The items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund," Hannaford said. 

The full list of impacted stores can found here

For more information and questions, contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.

