Hannaford Recalls Veggie Salads, Two Area Stores Impacted

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- Hannaford Supermarkets announced that two Veggie Salads sold in the store are being recalled because of mislabeling.
The salads that were purchased between June 24 and 27, 2023 are missing the "milk" allergen on the labels.
The affected salads are:
-4.5 oz. containers of Hannaford Delight Veggie Salad; UPC Code: 04126876416
-14.8 oz. containers of Hannaford Veggie Salad; UPC Code: 04126876772
The impacted local stores are:
Hannaford in Washington Mills, 50 Kellogg Road and Hannaford in Oneonta, 705 State Highway 28.
Hannaford said that there have been no reports of illness or injury.
"Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product and not eat the product. The items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund," Hannaford said.
The full list of impacted stores can found here.
For more information and questions, contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.