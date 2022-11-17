Hannaford's Reusable Bag Program has donated more than $2 million to community organizations

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Hannaford Supermarkets announced that its Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program has collected more than $2 million in donations that are given to community organizations throughout the state.
The program offers reusable "Fight Hunger" bags to be purchased at store registers for $1. And for every bag sold, Hannaford donates $1 to a local hunger relief agency or non-profit organization within the community.
Since 2014 when the program first started, more than 2.7 million reusable bags benefitting more than 5,600 nonprofit organizations have been sold. Which means 82 million single-use plastic bags not being used. 9.4 million meals have been provided through the program as well.
“The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program is a great example of how small acts add up to a big impact. The program’s success is directly attributable to the tremendous generosity of our customers, who share with us in our commitment to increasing access to food and improving our communities. We thank our shoppers for their continued support of this outstanding initiative,” Sherri Stevens, Hannaford Supermarkets community relations manager said.
While helping the community, the program also reduces waste and helps to protect the environment. In the mid-1980s, Hannaford became the very first grocery store in the United States to begin using reusable bags.