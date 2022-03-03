Harlem Globetrotters return to Utica with slam dunk performance

UTICA, N.Y. - The world famous Harlem Globetrotters returned to Utica for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, Wednesday, delighting fans at the Adirondack Bank Center with high-flying hoops action as part of the 2022 Spread Game Tour.
Currently in their 96th year of dazzling performances, the Globetrotters' Spread Game Tour honors long-time Globies legend Fred "Curly" Neal, who died in 2020 at age 77. Neal played 22 years for Harlem, and wore the number 22 on his jersey for the team.
The Globies played their arch-rival Washington Generals, with lots of the same, familiar tricks fans have come to love, while mixing in some new ones while bringing along new characters such as "Granny" to add to the game's entertainment.
Fans in attendance, who purchased the Magic Pass, were able to enter The Aud early for a meet-and-greet and Q & A with players, and to take the court to learn a trick, test their skills, and score on a General.
It was a fun evening for fans and players alike, with the team now heading north of the border to Canada for their next stop.
The Globetrotters beat the Generals 101-90.