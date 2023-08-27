Harried Housewife: Rainbow Sprinkle Cookies

EASY RAINBOW SPRINKLE COOKIES
1 (15.25-ounce) package white cake mix
1/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) butter, melted
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1/3 cup multicolored candy sprinkles
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together cake mix, flour, and baking powder. Add butter, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla. Stir with a wooden spoon until well mixed; stir in candy sprinkles. Shape dough into 1 1/4-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake until centers are almost set, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool 2 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Makes about 3 1/2 dozen cookies.
Copyright © 2019 by Cynthia O’Connor O’Hara
The Harried Housewife’s RECIPE BOX
By Cynthia O’Connor O’Hara