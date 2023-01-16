Harts Hill Inn luncheon honors Martin Luther King Jr.

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A luncheon took place at Harts Hill Inn, located in Whitesboro, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The event was The Mohawk Valley Frontiers 29th annual event and celebrated Dr. King's spirit of community, unity and leadership.
The Frontiers, are a dedicated civic service organization in Oneida County, that was first established in 1971. The local chapter provides programs and events with the goal of helping those in need and has a motto of 'service.'
Proceeds from the event will be used to underwrite MVF's programming centered around local community service and outreach projects.