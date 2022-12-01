Hartwick College receiving $500,000 to increase STEM opportunities

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Hartwick College in Oneonta announced they will be receiving $500,000 from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute which they will use to increase its capacity for STEM opportunities.
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The college will use the funds to help empower students, especially those who have been historically excluded, with student-led STEM clubs while promoting inclusivity.
The grants will also help to create student advisory panels to collaborate on the creation of class and lab activities and assignments, as well as develop new courses. The grant seeks to amplify student voices and promote inclusion at the same time.