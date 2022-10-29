Harvest on the Hill returns

UTICA, NY - After being canceled the last few years due to the coronavirus, Harvest on the Hill returned to Utica Saturday.
The event began with a Harvest March to honor Cornhill community leader Patrick Johnson, who lost his battle with cancer a few weeks ago. Johnson was very instrumental behind the scenes of the event.
Following the parade, kids dressed in costumes, along with their parents, were able to safely trick or treat their way up and down James Street. Numerous community organizations set up booths giving away Halloween goodies, like candy and apples.
Rielik Hammett, who brought his daughter with him, says Harvest on the Hill is really just a great event for the whole family.
"This is our third year coming to Harvest on the Hill. It's a wonderful event to come out to, and experience the community and have a good time. The weather's good, you get to see the community. It's beautiful right now”.
Organizers say Harvest on the Hill has gotten bigger and better each year and they hope that trend continues next year.