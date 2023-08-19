UTICA, NY - The Mohawk Valley Hate and Bias Prevention Regional Council hosted "Healing Hate with Art" Saturday afternoon at the Munson Art Museum in Utica.
The free event featured local visual artists, musicians, poets, dancers and various guest speakers. Organizers say they want people to recognize that their actions have consequences, and hope that through events like this, businesses, non-profit organizations, schools, and other institutions will adopt better practices when it comes to hate and bias.
"A lot of times people say, I don't feel biased. I don't feel like I’m doing anything wrong,” says Rev. Sharon Baugh, a member of the Mohawk Valley Hate & Bias Prevention Council. “When you see something that's done every single day, you may not see that it's creating a bad environment, but through events like this, you may question, is what I’m doing, creating a more peaceful environment, or a more hateful environment?"
