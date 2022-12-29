Health Department reminding public of the dangers of heavy drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With the upcoming New Year celebrations, the New York State Department of Health is reminding the public of the dangers of binge and heavy drinking.
“As we prepare to gather with loved ones and celebrate the new year, it’s important to know the behaviors and risk factors associated with binge drinking. Binge and heavy drinking have dangerous short-and long-term health impacts and lead to thousands of premature deaths in New York every year. I thank the Department’s team at the Center for Community Health for shedding light on an issue that impacts so many New Yorkers,” State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.
Binge drinking is defined by the CDC as having four or more drinks for women and five or more drinks for men on a single occasion. Heavy drinking is defined by the CDC as having eight or more drinks in one week for women and 15 or more drinks in one week for men.
A survey given annually by the Health Department's, Center for Community Control estimated 14.7% of adults in the state had reported binge drinking and 6.5% reported heavy drinking.
Excessive drinking causes more than 6,700 deaths each year in New York and more than 140,000 deaths across the nation. Long-term health impacts are also possible and include cardiovascular disease, liver disease, stroke and more.
It is best to drink responsibly and avoid heavy or binge drinking at all times.