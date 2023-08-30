2 Organization Alert Residents to 'Major Change' in Health Insurance

UTICA, N.Y. -- Fidelis Care and Upstate Family Health Center teamed up to let the public know about a "major change in the health insurance renewal process."
"Because of the recent end of the COVID-19 federal public health emergency, about nine million people in New York, including more than 4,600 Upstate Family Health Center patients and two million Fidelis Care members, will need to renew their health insurance for the first time in three years or risk losing coverage," a release stated.
To spread the word about these changes, Fidelis and UFHC held a renewal information event at the UFHC location on Noyes Street in Utica.
To better assist residents, the Fidelis Care StreetSide RV was on site, with representatives available to answer health coverage questions.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fidelis Care has focused on the health and safety of our community, and being there for you when you need us. Our StreetSide RVs are back in the community. Visit a StreetSide RV to apply or renew coverage for you and your family, learn about benefits, and get all your questions answered," the Fidelis website states.
Vice President of Member Retention Meagan Woodward said, "I think there is a lot of noise from health care organizations, the state [and] different parts of the county. So, it is really easy to understand why people could get overwhelmed and dismiss it for a month. But there is a really specific window to act..."
To see where the StreetSide RV will be next, click here for a schedule.
Fidelis Care’s Member Retention team can help answer questions about the latest insurance change by calling 1-866-435-9521, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.