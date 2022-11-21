2022 local flu numbers quickly, vastly outpacing 2021

Covid nearly eliminated the flu in 2020, thanks to lockdowns, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing and other safety precautions. Now, two years later, flu season is back with a vengeance with this year's numbers quickly and vastly outpacing last year's.
Just look at the numbers. This week last year, Otsego County had seen 13 flu cases since the start of the season, in October. So far this year, more than triple that -- 42 cases. First week of November last year, Oneida County had eight reported flu cases for the season so far, with four reported that week. So far this flu season, 131 cases in Oneida County; sixteen times more than the same week, last year. And there are six more months of flu season.
"They will absolutely go up higher. What we don't know is, how high will they go?" asked MVHS Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall.
And starting this strong, this early, could make for a difficult flu season.
"It's a bad thing because while not everybody will require hospital-level care when they have the flu, a certain percentage will, and they are the percentage of patients that also have underlying medical conditions, and that will start to impact hospitals," says Dr. Hall.
While the flu is popping, don't forget, so is RSV. This week, MVHS had four pediatric RSV patients at St. Luke's Hospital.; last week, six. And lets not forget...
"It's a triple whammy, because we've got flu, we've got RSV and, oh, by the way, we've got Covid, too," says Dr. Hall.
To protect yourself, doctors say just hit rewind and play on the familiar Covid chorus of frequent hand washing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, keeping your distance from others and staying home when you're sick. They also recommend getting the flu vaccine.