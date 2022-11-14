3 MVHS nurses awarded for showing kindness to patients

UTICA, N.Y. – Three winners of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses were announced by Mohawk Valley Health System on Monday.
The award recognizes nurses for going above and beyond their day-to-day duties by being kind and courteous to their patients.
Selvedin Muminovic, Karrie Daniels, and Sharon Lavine, all registered nurses at MVHS, received a statue, a certificate and scholarship opportunities to continue their education as part of their award.
Nurses were nominated for the award by patients or their families. The submissions are then reviewed by a group of peers from across the health system, who then choose winners.
“We are so proud of every single one of our nurses. Each winner is so deserving of this honor for the extraordinary care, compassion and clinical excellence they demonstrate every day," said Nancy Traxel, manager of Education Services at MVHS.
Muminovic, who has won the DAISY Award four times, is a nurse on 3A at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center campus and was nominated for having an "abundance of cheerful courtesy."
“Selvedin is more than happy to help a patient. He never complained about any of my requests. He did his job in a courteous and thoughtful way and he was very attentive to my needs,” wrote the nominator.
Daniels, who works at St. Luke's in the Pediatric Unit, was nominated for her "kindness and diligence."
“Her kind personality and her way of making you feel better is impressive. She understood what it was to be a patient and showed nothing but compassion and caring. She also explained everything that was going on and what was next. She was super at keeping me informed the best she could. Thank you Karrie for making my stay so much better," the nomination read.
Lavine, who works at St. Luke's and recently made a move to the Psychiatric Unit from Med-Surge, was nominated for the "comfort and reassurance" she gave her patients.
“I was in the hospital for a severe case of pneumonia with other health complications of systemic sarcoidosis, I was extremely sick and suffering. Throughout my stay, Sharon was extremely compassionate, kind, respectful, helpful and treated me with dignity. I was very sick and needed a lot of care and assistance – I was not always an easy patient. Words cannot explain the gratitude I have for Sharon or the lengths she went to for me,” the nomination said.
The DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, California, is a not-for-profit and was created by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 back in 1999 from complications of an auto-immune disease.