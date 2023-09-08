3 Residents Receiving Post-Exposure Treatment After Bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- A bat in Rome tested positive for rabies this week.

The bat was sent out for testing on Sept. 5; positive results were returned on Sept. 6.

Three people have received post-exposure treatment.

"The summer heat and humidity are continuing into September this year, and bats will continue to keep active with the warm temperatures. Residents should know what to do if they find a bat in their home," the Oneida County Health Department stated.

This year, 62 bats have been tested.

Three out of the 62 tested positive.

"Most bats do not have rabies; however, they are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the United States. Residents should try to 'bat proof' homes by finding and filling small holes or cracks that bats could enter, including window screens, chimney caps, and doors. The best time to do this is in the fall or winter when they have migrated," according to the county's statement.

OCHD said that if you find a bat in your home, try to safely capture it so that it can be tested. Contact the health department for guidance.

"If you are unable to capture it safely and/or are concerned you may have been bitten, please contact your healthcare provider and the health department to determine next steps. Bat bites or scratches can be undetectable, and it is possible to be exposed without knowing," the health department said.

There will be a rabies vaccine clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets at the Town of Trenton Offices on Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are required for the clinic. Contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064.

