4 Kittens Test Positive for Rabies in Rome; 9 People Exposed

ROME, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department announced that four kittens in Rome tested positive for rabies.
Nine people were also exposed, and they have received post-exposure prophylaxis, the health department stated.
"The kittens were sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing on August 14 and August 15, 2023, and positive results were reported on August 15 and August 16, 2023," they said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that "the direct fluorescent antibody test (dFA) is the test most frequently used to diagnose rabies. This test requires brain tissue from animals suspected of being rabid and can only be performed post-mortem."
The local health department listed signs of rabies, which include:
"Animal acting strangely,
Animal acting mad,
Animal acting shy,
Animal getting unusually close, and
Drooling or foaming from the mouth," according to the health department.