$4 Million for Utica: Funds to Help Remove Lead Paint Hazards from Aging Homes

UTICA, N.Y. -- Millions in federal funding is making its way to Utica to "create lead safe, healthy, and affordable housing units for low-income families with children under 6 years living in or frequently visiting pre-1978 properties in Utica."
That, according to a press release by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
The $3,974,989 is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program.
Schumer is calling the funding a "shot in the arm to protect Utica's children and public health."
"Utica has been among the highest for exposure to lead," Schumer said.
“Lead poisoning is an irreversible," Schumer said, "preventable tragedy that robs many families and children of their future. This major federal funding is the shot in the arm the Utica area needs to boost lead paint removal and lead poisoning prevention to boost the health and safety of families across Utica.”
Senator Gillibrand said that too many children in Utica are exposed to lead paint, "which jeopardizes their health, development and futures."
“Residents of Utica deserve to live in a home that is free of hazardous lead paint. That’s why I’m proud to announce this funding, which will help protect the health of countless children and families. I will continue to fight so our communities have the resources they need to keep our children healthy and safe," Gillibrand added.
The Lead-Free Mohawk Valley Coalition launched in the area "with an initial $1 million investment in 2015," the release stated.
According to the Lead-Free Mohawk Valley Coalition, "Oneida County has had one of the highest levels of childhood lead poisoning in New York State and Herkimer County levels are double the state average."
Here is a list of local resources from the Coalition.
"The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties is serving as the backbone organization for the Lead-Free Mohawk Valley Coalition, a collective impact initiative, which consists of more than 100 individuals from over 40 organizations," the Coalition's website states.