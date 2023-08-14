9 Overdoses, 1 Fatality—Oneida County Issues Overdose Spike Alert

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued an overdose spike alert.

The alert comes after nine overdoses occurred in Utica and Rome, one of which was fatal.

The overdoses took place between Aug. 11 and 13.

Seven of the overdoses were in Utica, with two coming from Rome.

The fatal overdose happened Aug. 13 in Utica.

"Heroin and methamphetamine, along with other drugs yet to be identified, are suspected in these overdoses. Officials believe that the presence of fentanyl was also a factor. In the case of the fatality, the drug used is unknown at this time. Naloxone was administered by bystanders and first responders in all of the non-fatal incidents, which reversed the effects of the overdoses," Oneida County officials stated.

People who use drugs and their loved ones can call 211 for information on access to treatment and recovery services.

Free Narcan-by-Mail is available through the Oneida County Health Department by visiting https://www.ocopioidtaskforce.org.