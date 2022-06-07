988 mental health hotline goes live July 16

Covid has affected our health care needs directly and indirectly.
“Not only locally, but nationally, you'll see the statistics that especially since Covid, things have really risen as far as the need for substance abuse and mental health services," says Kristen Snyder-Branner of the Herkimer County Office of Mental Health.
And starting July 16, you'll be able to dial or text three digits -- 988 -- if you or a loved one is in a mental health crisis.
"I think anyone who is in emotional distress and needs some guidance," says Snyder-Branner. "Or if they're concerned about a family member and they need advice on where to go."
Oneida County's Commissioner of Mental Health says once 988 gets under way next month, the goal is for 90% of the calls made to it to be answered as close to home as possible, at least by a trained mental health professional that's in New York State. But the help will be local. Calls will be routed to the Neighborhood Center MCAT, or, Mobile Crisis Assessment Team. And people can still call for MCAT directly, too, even once 988 is up and walking.
“They’re just not marketing that 988 that three digit number across the board nationally just so it's not inundated with everyone calling that number just in case all the areas aren't able to get through with that 988 number," says Oneida County Commissioner of Mental Health, Ashlee Thompson.
This is part of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline Improvement Act enacted in 2020.