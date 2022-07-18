988 mental health hotline launches across New York

The 988 crisis hotline has launched nationwide to connect people with services and resources in mental health emergencies.
The new hotline will provide contact with mental health counselors who can address the caller’s immediate needs and help connect them with ongoing care.
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, there are 13 crisis contact centers in New York and two more in development.
In Oneida County, the Neighborhood Center’s Mobile Crisis Assessment Team (MCAT) will respond to these situations when necessary instead of police and fire teams.
Hochul says $35 million was allocated in the state budget to expand the crisis call center capacity throughout New York.