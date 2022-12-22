Acting commissioner appointed to lead NYS Department of Health when Bassett resigns

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds turning southwest Friday afternoon, 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong west-southwest winds continue Friday night and
Saturday morning as well, with gusts up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24
below zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Schuyler, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be
blown down and scattered power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to
the southwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Acting commissioner appointed to lead NYS Department of Health when Bassett resigns

  • Updated
  • 0
Headshot of NYSDOH Acting Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

The New York State Department of Health has announced a new acting commissioner who will fill the role until the state finds a permanent replacement for Dr. Mary Bassett.

Dr. James McDonald, who used to be the interim director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, will become New York’s acting commissioner on Jan. 1, 2023.

“I want to thank Governor Hochul for entrusting me with leading DOH during this transition. It will be a privilege to follow Dr. Bassett in serving the people of New York in this role and continue to work alongside the thousands of DOH employees whose efforts protect the health of everyone in this state,” said McDonald.

Earlier this month, Bassett announced her plans to resign and return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health.

“Dr. McDonald is an unflappable leader and generous colleague, with broad knowledge and deep experience. He is perfectly suited to lead this transition. I wish him luck and want to thank Gov. Hochul again for having given me the opportunity to serve as Health Commissioner,” said Bassett.

Over the past decade in Rhode Island, McDonald led the state medical licensing board, an overdose prevention program and a prescription drug monitoring program. He also helped bring $250 million to the state through litigation against opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.

Recommended for you