Acting commissioner appointed to lead NYS Department of Health when Bassett resigns

The New York State Department of Health has announced a new acting commissioner who will fill the role until the state finds a permanent replacement for Dr. Mary Bassett.
Dr. James McDonald, who used to be the interim director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, will become New York’s acting commissioner on Jan. 1, 2023.
“I want to thank Governor Hochul for entrusting me with leading DOH during this transition. It will be a privilege to follow Dr. Bassett in serving the people of New York in this role and continue to work alongside the thousands of DOH employees whose efforts protect the health of everyone in this state,” said McDonald.
Earlier this month, Bassett announced her plans to resign and return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health.
“Dr. McDonald is an unflappable leader and generous colleague, with broad knowledge and deep experience. He is perfectly suited to lead this transition. I wish him luck and want to thank Gov. Hochul again for having given me the opportunity to serve as Health Commissioner,” said Bassett.
Over the past decade in Rhode Island, McDonald led the state medical licensing board, an overdose prevention program and a prescription drug monitoring program. He also helped bring $250 million to the state through litigation against opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.